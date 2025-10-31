Billie Eilish net worth revealed after making plea to billionaires
- Billie Eilish used her acceptance speech at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards to urge billionaires in attendance to share their wealth, emphasising the world's need for empathy and help.
- The pop star announced she would be donating $11.5 million from her global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charity organisations focused on climate change and food insecurity.
- Eilish has amassed considerable wealth since her teenage breakthrough, with earnings from her music, multiple world tours, a documentary, a best-selling book, and acting roles.
- Her business ventures include a clothing line, Blōhsh, and a vegan and cruelty-free fragrance brand, Eilish Fragrances, which generated $60 million in sales during its first year.
- Despite her financial success, Eilish reportedly still resides with her parents in her childhood home in Los Angeles, though she purchased a ranch nearby at the age of 17.