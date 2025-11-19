Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Billy Bob Thornton shares insight into Angelina Jolie divorce

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married for three years
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married for three years (Getty Images)
  • Billy Bob Thornton discussed his marriage to Angelina Jolie, stating it was "one of the greatest times of my life" despite their eventual split.
  • The actor, 70, and Jolie, 50, were married from 2000 to 2003, with Thornton attributing their separation to their differing lifestyles.
  • Thornton clarified the public fascination surrounding their relationship, including the widely reported blood vial story, which he described as a "romantic little idea" that was exaggerated by the media.
  • The couple met while filming Pushing Tin in 1999 and eloped in Las Vegas.
  • Thornton is now married to his sixth wife, Connie Angland, while Jolie recently finalised her divorce from Brad Pitt in December 2024.
