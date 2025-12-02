Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Billy Connolly is ‘not so good now’ as he experiences growing health challenges

Billy Connolly says he's done with stand-up
  • Comedian Peter Kay shared an update on Billy Connolly's health, stating that Connolly is "not so good now" due to his Parkinson's disease.
  • Scottish comedian Billy Connolly, known as "The Big Yin", was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2013 and retired from stand-up five years later.
  • Despite experiencing growing physical challenges, Connolly has maintained a positive outlook, previously stating he doesn't feel "close to death".
  • Connolly revealed he was diagnosed with both Parkinson's and prostate cancer on the same day, but has since received the all-clear from prostate cancer.
  • Kay praised Connolly's significant influence on other comedians and is embarking on a new tour with all proceeds going to various cancer charities.
