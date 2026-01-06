Coronation Street’s Billy Mayhew says goodbye to show after 11 years: ‘I will miss you’
- Daniel Brocklebank has departed from Coronation Street after 11 years, with his character Billy Mayhew being killed off.
- Billy Mayhew died during a special crossover episode that aired on Monday, 5 December.
- The priest was killed when a coach he was driving crashed into a car carrying characters from Emmerdale.
- He became trapped in the burning vehicle and was left to die by his love rival, Theo Silverston.
- Brocklebank shared a video message expressing his gratitude to the cast, crew, and audience, stating he would miss them.