Songwriter behind Madonna and Whitney Houston hits dies aged 75

Tom Kelly (left) and Billy Steinberg performing together in New York in 2011
Tom Kelly (left) and Billy Steinberg performing together in New York in 2011 (Getty)
  • Renowned songwriter Billy Steinberg, known for co-writing numerous 1980s hit songs, has passed away at the age of 75 following a long battle with cancer.
  • Primarily a lyricist, Steinberg formed a highly successful songwriting partnership with musician Tom Kelly.
  • Their collaborations produced iconic tracks such as Madonna's 'Like a Virgin', Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors', The Bangles' 'Eternal Flame', and Whitney Houston's 'So Emotional'.
  • After Kelly's retirement in the 1990s, Steinberg continued to achieve success, co-writing songs for artists including Celine Dion and Demi Lovato.
  • His son, Ezra Steinberg, paid tribute to his father, emphasising his dedication to music, discipline, integrity, and lasting legacy in songwriting.
