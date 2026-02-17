Songwriter behind Madonna and Whitney Houston hits dies aged 75
- Renowned songwriter Billy Steinberg, known for co-writing numerous 1980s hit songs, has passed away at the age of 75 following a long battle with cancer.
- Primarily a lyricist, Steinberg formed a highly successful songwriting partnership with musician Tom Kelly.
- Their collaborations produced iconic tracks such as Madonna's 'Like a Virgin', Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors', The Bangles' 'Eternal Flame', and Whitney Houston's 'So Emotional'.
- After Kelly's retirement in the 1990s, Steinberg continued to achieve success, co-writing songs for artists including Celine Dion and Demi Lovato.
- His son, Ezra Steinberg, paid tribute to his father, emphasising his dedication to music, discipline, integrity, and lasting legacy in songwriting.
