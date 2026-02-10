Former child star tragically dies aged just 33
- Former child actor Blake Garrett, known for his role as Plug in the 2006 family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at the age of 33.
- His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death on Sunday, 8 February, and stated that an autopsy is pending to determine the official cause.
- Garrett had recently been diagnosed with shingles after experiencing severe pain, and his mother suspects he may have self-medicated, potentially leading to a tragic accident.
- Born in Austin, Texas, Garrett began acting at eight years old, appearing in local theatre productions and touring with Barney's Colorful World.
- He won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble for his performance in How to Eat Fried Worms, though he did not continue his acting career into adulthood.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks