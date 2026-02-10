Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former child star tragically dies aged just 33

(Arrowhead Films)
  • Former child actor Blake Garrett, known for his role as Plug in the 2006 family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at the age of 33.
  • His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death on Sunday, 8 February, and stated that an autopsy is pending to determine the official cause.
  • Garrett had recently been diagnosed with shingles after experiencing severe pain, and his mother suspects he may have self-medicated, potentially leading to a tragic accident.
  • Born in Austin, Texas, Garrett began acting at eight years old, appearing in local theatre productions and touring with Barney's Colorful World.
  • He won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble for his performance in How to Eat Fried Worms, though he did not continue his acting career into adulthood.
