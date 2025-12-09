Why a judge postponed Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial
- Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni has been postponed until May 2026.
- The trial was originally scheduled to begin in March 2026 but was pushed back by New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman due to his upcoming criminal trials.
- Lively sued Baldoni in January, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign after she made allegations of misconduct on set.
- Baldoni denied the allegations and previously countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, though his lawsuit was dismissed last month.
- Baldoni's legal team has requested the court dismiss Lively's lawsuit, arguing she cannot prove actionable sexual harassment, while Lively's team claims they are trying to avoid accountability.