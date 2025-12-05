Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blake Lively hits out at Justin Baldoni’s attempt to dismiss $161m sexual harrassment lawsuit

Blake Lively has taken aim at Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively has taken aim at Justin Baldoni (Getty)
  • Blake Lively is opposing Justin Baldoni's motion to dismiss her $161 million sexual harassment lawsuit, arguing he is trying to “avoid accountability” for a hostile environment.
  • Lively alleges Baldoni and his team orchestrated a scheme to undermine her reputation after she spoke out about alleged on-set misconduct during the production of It Ends With Us.
  • Baldoni's legal team argued that Lively cannot prove actionable sexual harassment and that no reasonable jury would find him guilty.
  • Lively's lawyers stated that the Gossip Girl star deserves her “day in court” and accused the defendants of abandoning policies by refusing to investigate complaints.
  • Author Colleen Hoover, whose book It Ends With Us was adapted into the film, expressed sadness over the “ugliness” of the ongoing legal drama, stating it has overshadowed the story.
