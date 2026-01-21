Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Co-star texts revealed as Blake Lively lawsuit against director continues

  • New court documents from the legal battle surrounding the film It Ends With Us have revealed private texts and deposition transcripts, including statements from actor Jenny Slate.
  • Jenny Slate, a co-star in the film, described the production as 'really gross and disturbing' and labelled director Justin Baldoni a 'clown,' 'narcissist,' and 'fraud' in her texts and deposition.
  • Slate alleged that Baldoni made an inappropriate comment about her appearance on set and stated that she and Blake Lively, the lead actress, both complained directly to the studio.
  • Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni and the film's producers for alleged sexual harassment and a campaign to 'destroy' her reputation, seeking approximately $500m in damages.
  • Baldoni denies all allegations, and a countersuit he launched was dismissed last year; the case is set for trial in May if a settlement is not reached.
