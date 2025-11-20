Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bluey Bandit voice actor reveals unexpected reaction from kids after meeting him

Bluey voice actor reveals how kids react when they find out he's in the show
  • David Liam McCormack, the voice actor for Bandit in the animated series Bluey, shared children's surprising reactions to meeting him.
  • During an appearance on The One Show, McCormack explained that when parents introduce him as Bandit, children often become distressed.
  • He stated that upon hearing his voice, children frequently burst into tears as they struggle to comprehend he is not the blue dog character.
  • McCormack noted that children find it difficult to reconcile his human form with their beloved animated character.
  • Some children even express concern, believing he has “eaten Bandit and he’s inside me”.
