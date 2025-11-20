Bluey Bandit voice actor reveals unexpected reaction from kids after meeting him
- David Liam McCormack, the voice actor for Bandit in the animated series Bluey, shared children's surprising reactions to meeting him.
- During an appearance on The One Show, McCormack explained that when parents introduce him as Bandit, children often become distressed.
- He stated that upon hearing his voice, children frequently burst into tears as they struggle to comprehend he is not the blue dog character.
- McCormack noted that children find it difficult to reconcile his human form with their beloved animated character.
- Some children even express concern, believing he has “eaten Bandit and he’s inside me”.