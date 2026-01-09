What Bluey is teaching children about religion
- The popular children's show Bluey subtly incorporates religious inspiration into its stories, offering diverse lessons for children and parents.
- The episode 'Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound' is a not-so-subtle retelling of the Buddhist parable Kisa Gotami and the Mustard Seeds, teaching that sickness and suffering are universal experiences, providing comfort.
- The episode ‘Easter’ parallels some themes and images from the Christian Easter narrative, encouraging children to trust in promises and feel loved, even when they feel small or forgotten.
- 'The Sign' draws from the Taoist fable 'The Old Man Who Lost His Horse,' promoting a 'wú wéi' attitude of serenity and acceptance towards life's unpredictable events.
- These episodes foster curiosity and media literacy by presenting bite-sized lessons from real-life religions in an approachable and thoughtful manner.