Disney finally names Bob Iger’s replacement for CEO

Iger returned to Disney in 2022, two years after stepping down as CEO
Iger returned to Disney in 2022, two years after stepping down as CEO (AP)
  • Disney has named Josh D’Amaro, its parks chief, as the new chief executive, succeeding Bob Iger.
  • D’Amaro previously held the position of Disney Experiences Chairman, overseeing the company’s theme parks, cruises, and resorts.
  • This appointment comes almost four years after a previous attempt to replace Iger as CEO proved unsuccessful.
  • Bob Iger had returned to the role in 2022 following a period of internal clashes, missteps, and weakening financial performance under his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.
  • Chapek was criticized for his business-focused approach, which was seen as neglecting the creative and imaginative elements crucial to Disney's success, in contrast to Iger's brand-strengthening acquisitions and technological focus.
