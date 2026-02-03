Disney finally names Bob Iger’s replacement for CEO
- Disney has named Josh D’Amaro, its parks chief, as the new chief executive, succeeding Bob Iger.
- D’Amaro previously held the position of Disney Experiences Chairman, overseeing the company’s theme parks, cruises, and resorts.
- This appointment comes almost four years after a previous attempt to replace Iger as CEO proved unsuccessful.
- Bob Iger had returned to the role in 2022 following a period of internal clashes, missteps, and weakening financial performance under his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.
- Chapek was criticized for his business-focused approach, which was seen as neglecting the creative and imaginative elements crucial to Disney's success, in contrast to Iger's brand-strengthening acquisitions and technological focus.
