Up to $1.4m expected as Bob Ross paintings go to auction for a cause

Isabel Keane in New York
Bob Ross in The Joy of Painting
Bob Ross in The Joy of Painting (PBS)
  • More than two dozen paintings by beloved TV artist Bob Ross are to be auctioned to support Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stations across the United States.
  • The initiative aims to assist PBS stations struggling financially after federal funding cuts were directed by President Donald Trump.
  • The collection of paintings, many created on-air during Ross's show The Joy of Painting, is estimated to be worth between US$850,000 and $1.4 million.
  • Auctions will begin on 11 November in Los Angeles, with further sales scheduled for London, New York, Boston, and online platforms.
  • All profits generated from the sales will be donated to stations that utilize content from American Public Television, upholding Ross's legacy of making art accessible.
