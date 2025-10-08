Up to $1.4m expected as Bob Ross paintings go to auction for a cause
- More than two dozen paintings by beloved TV artist Bob Ross are to be auctioned to support Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stations across the United States.
- The initiative aims to assist PBS stations struggling financially after federal funding cuts were directed by President Donald Trump.
- The collection of paintings, many created on-air during Ross's show The Joy of Painting, is estimated to be worth between US$850,000 and $1.4 million.
- Auctions will begin on 11 November in Los Angeles, with further sales scheduled for London, New York, Boston, and online platforms.
- All profits generated from the sales will be donated to stations that utilize content from American Public Television, upholding Ross's legacy of making art accessible.