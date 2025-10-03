Bollywood megastar among world’s richest actors after reaching billionaire status
- Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the billionaire club, with an estimated net worth of $1.4bn (£1.03bn) according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025.
- This places him among the world's wealthiest entertainers, alongside figures such as Rihanna and Tiger Woods, and establishes him as India's richest film star.
- Khan's substantial fortune is attributed to his 33-year career in cinema, significantly bolstered by various business ventures.
- His key business interests include co-ownership of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL franchise Knight Rider Sports.
- Additional wealth sources comprise film revenues, advertising deals and international real estate investments.