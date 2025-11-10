Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The two authors tipped to win prestigious book prize

International Booker Prize 2025: Banu Mushtaq wins for book ‘challenging Western stereotypes about Muslim life’
  • British novelist Andrew Miller and Indian author Kiran Desai are the bookmakers' favourites to win the prestigious Booker Prize.
  • The winner, who will receive a £50,000 prize, is set to be announced at a ceremony in London on Monday.
  • Miller is currently favoured at 15/8 odds for his novel The Land in Winter, while Desai is a close second at 2/1 for The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.
  • A win for Desai would mark her second Booker Prize, placing her among only five authors to achieve this double victory.
  • The shortlist also features David Szalay, Susan Choi, Katie Kitamura, and Ben Markovits, with judges highlighting the books' exploration of significant issues such as migration and class.
