US rockstar Brad Arnold dies after cancer battle

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold announces cancer diagnosis
  • Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47.
  • Arnold passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, following a diagnosis of Stage 4 kidney cancer.
  • He publicly revealed his diagnosis with clear cell renal carcinoma, which had metastasised to his lung, in May last year via Instagram.
  • Arnold wrote the band's breakout 2000 hit “Kryptonite” while still in high school, and the band's debut album, The Better Life, went platinum seven times over.
  • The band famously performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
