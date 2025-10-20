Brandy explains why she abruptly left stage during gig with Monica
- R&B star Brandy prematurely exited a concert in Chicago with Monica, leaving her co-headliner to finish the show alone.
- Brandy initially expressed frustration with sound issues before walking off stage and not returning.
- The incident meant the duo did not perform their titular song, “The Boy Is Mine”, from their reunion tour.
- Brandy later released a statement attributing her exit to dehydration and “feelings of wanting to faint” after intense rehearsals, alongside technical difficulties.
- Fans expressed dismay on social media over the abrupt ending and lack of communication regarding Brandy's departure.