Oscar winner left facing a ‘reckoning’ about a large part of career

Brendan Fraser teases possible return to The Mummy
  • Oscar winner Brendan Fraser revealed he questioned his action movie career due to the significant physical toll it took on him.
  • He shared this insight during a Variety & CNN Actors on Actors interview with Dwayne Johnson, recalling a low-budget film between 2007 and 2009 where he felt he was 'playing hurt'.
  • Fraser explained he felt compelled to 'earn his keep' through physically demanding roles, which led him to a 'reckoning' about his career choices.
  • Dwayne Johnson, who also transitioned from action to more dramatic roles, expressed understanding and thanked Fraser for welcoming him on his first film set, The Mummy Returns.
  • Fraser recently confirmed he will reprise his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell in a forthcoming fourth The Mummy film, stating he had 'been waiting 20 years for this call'.
