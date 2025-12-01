Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid following death of BBC radio legend

Brian Hayes has been remembered as a ‘giant’ of radio
Brian Hayes has been remembered as a ‘giant’ of radio (Getty)
  • Veteran BBC and LBC presenter Brian Hayes has died at the age of 87.
  • The Australian-born journalist was a pioneer in broadcasting, widely credited with shaping the modern, conversational style of phone-in radio.
  • Hayes began his UK career in the early 1970s, joining Capitol Radio before moving to LBC in 1976, where he established his distinctive phone-in format.
  • His extensive career included presenting BBC Radio 2's Good Morning UK! and BBC's Hayes Over Britain, for which he won a Gold Sony Award.
  • Colleagues and listeners have paid tribute to Hayes, remembering him as a legend and a giant of radio who was blunt and forthright yet knowledgeable and balanced.
