Tributes paid following death of BBC radio legend
- Veteran BBC and LBC presenter Brian Hayes has died at the age of 87.
- The Australian-born journalist was a pioneer in broadcasting, widely credited with shaping the modern, conversational style of phone-in radio.
- Hayes began his UK career in the early 1970s, joining Capitol Radio before moving to LBC in 1976, where he established his distinctive phone-in format.
- His extensive career included presenting BBC Radio 2's Good Morning UK! and BBC's Hayes Over Britain, for which he won a Gold Sony Award.
- Colleagues and listeners have paid tribute to Hayes, remembering him as a legend and a giant of radio who was blunt and forthright yet knowledgeable and balanced.