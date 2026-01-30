Bridgerton’s shocking season four ending explained
- Netflix has released the first four episodes of Bridgerton season four, starring Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, which concludes with a significant cliffhanger.
- The season's initial part ends with Benedict confessing his feelings for Sophie but then immediately asking her to become his mistress, causing her to flee in hurt and disbelief.
- This controversial proposal has elicited strong reactions from fans and even actress Yerin Ha, who admitted she was 'fuming' over the scene.
- Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, explained his character's actions as a pragmatic solution for the period, believing it was the only way for them to be together.
- The Independent's review awarded the new season three stars, noting its predictability but praising the performances and overall pleasant viewing experience, with Part 2 scheduled for release on 26 February.
