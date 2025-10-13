Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bridgerton unveils Benedict’s love story in new season four teaser

Netflix releases Bridgerton Season 4 Sneak Peek
  • A new teaser for the fourth season of Netflix's acclaimed period drama, Bridgerton, has unveiled a first glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton's burgeoning love story.
  • The clip shows Luke Thompson's Benedict meeting Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha, at his mother’s masquerade ball.
  • Benedict later encounters Sophie as a maid, unaware she is the same woman he met at the ball, leading to a conflict of intrigue.
  • Julie Andrews narrates the teaser as Lady Whistledown, saying that each season brings ups and downs while posing a question about rising to the occasion.
  • The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, with part one arriving on January 29, 2026, and part two on February 26, 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in