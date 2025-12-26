Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bridgerton season four trailer offers glimpse of forbidden romance

Netflix releases Bridgerton Season 4 Sneak Peek
  • A new trailer for the Cinderella-inspired Bridgerton series offers a glimpse into Benedict Bridgerton's changing attitude towards romance.
  • Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, meets Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid disguised as a high society member, at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother.
  • Sophie leaves at midnight, dropping a glove, prompting Benedict to search for the mysterious “lady in the silver gown.”
  • The series is narrated by Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown and features returning cast members, including Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton.
  • The latest Bridgerton series will be released in two parts, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.
