Bridgerton season four trailer offers glimpse of forbidden romance
- A new trailer for the Cinderella-inspired Bridgerton series offers a glimpse into Benedict Bridgerton's changing attitude towards romance.
- Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, meets Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid disguised as a high society member, at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother.
- Sophie leaves at midnight, dropping a glove, prompting Benedict to search for the mysterious “lady in the silver gown.”
- The series is narrated by Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown and features returning cast members, including Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton.
- The latest Bridgerton series will be released in two parts, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.