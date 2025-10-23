Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reclusive Brigitte Bardot forced to deny rumours of her death

Brigitte Bardot, And God Created Woman trailer
  • Reclusive French film star Brigitte Bardot has been forced to deny incorrect reports of her death.
  • The 91-year-old actor used her X account to confirm she was “doing well” and has “no intention of taking my leave”.
  • The false news emerged after French media reported last week that Bardot had received three weeks of hospital treatment for a serious illness in Toulon.
  • A social media celebrity news account, Aqababe, run by influencer Aniss Zitouni, reportedly posted the claim that Bardot had passed away.
  • Bardot had previously been treated for respiratory problems in 2023 due to heat, with her husband saying at the time that she struggles with high temperatures at her age.
In full

