Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reality TV star, 53, dies after fatal car crash

Letitia Cuney and Cheryl Pierre died from car crash injuries
Letitia Cuney and Cheryl Pierre died from car crash injuries (Cambridgeshire Police)
  • Britain's Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney, 53, and her partner Cheryl Pierre, 47, have died from injuries sustained in a car crash near Chittering, Cambridgeshire.
  • The fatal collision occurred on 28 December, with Cuney dying on 30 December and Pierre succumbing to her injuries on 1 January.
  • A man from Haddenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, possession of class A drugs, and drug driving; he has been released on bail.
  • Cuney, a teacher who relocated from America, reached the 2024 Britain's Got Talent final as part of the choir NSO (Northants Sings Out).
  • Both families have paid tribute, remembering Cuney as an "energetic, powerful presence" and Pierre as "completely selfless" and the "centre of our family".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in