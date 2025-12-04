Which British celebrities have been Googled the most in 2025?
- Singer Cat Burns was named the most searched-for female musician on Google in the UK for 2025, following her album How To Be Human and appearance on Celebrity Traitors.
- The top five female musicians also included Lily Allen, Charlotte Church, Paloma Faith, and Alanis Morissette.
- Oasis topped the male musician searches due to their reunion, while Mickey Rourke was the overall most searched-for person in the UK.
- US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was the most searched-for notable death, followed by Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.
- The Netflix drama series Adolescence was the most searched-for TV show, and 28 Years Later topped the film searches.