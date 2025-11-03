Britney Spears deletes social media account following dispute with ex-husband
- Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account following a public dispute with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
- The dispute arose from Federline's new memoir, 'You Thought You Knew', where he accused Spears of troubling parenting behaviour, including watching their sons sleep with a knife.
- Spears's representative dismissed Federline's claims as 'sensationalism', and Spears herself criticised his 'constant gaslighting' on X (formerly Twitter).
- The pop star also expressed hurt over her sons' limited contact, stating one had seen her for only 45 minutes in five years and the other for four visits.
- Spears, whose conservatorship ended in 2021, has a history of erratic online behaviour.