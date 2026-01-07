Broadway Week 2026 deals announced with huge discount on hit shows
- New York City has launched its annual Broadway Week deal, giving theater lovers a chance to see shows at a deep discount.
- The buy-one-get-one ticket offer officially launches at 12 pm EST on Jan. 7, 2026, with tickets available for plays from Jan. 20 through. Feb 12.
- The list of shows included in the promotion, from new hits to long-running favorites, is featured on the New York City Tourism website, and you must use code NYCBW250 at checkout to get the deal.
- Broadway Week 2026 also coincides with the city’s Restaurant Week and Must-See Week with other BOGO and discount offers.
- And if you miss out on the early 2026 Broadway deal, check again later this year as Broadway Week is held twice a year.