Cruz Beckham addresses reports of family feud

Brooklyn Beckham takes swipe at family: ‘I will always choose my wife’
  • Cruz Beckham claims he, David, and Victoria were blocked on Instagram by Brooklyn, clarifying that reports of his parents unfollowing their eldest son were inaccurate.
  • Rumours of a family rift reportedly began in April, linked to Brooklyn's brother Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked with Brooklyn.
  • Tensions intensified when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from significant family events, including David's 50th birthday and Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.
  • Brooklyn was notably absent from his mother's new Netflix documentary series, where his other siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, all appeared.
  • Nicola Peltz has consistently denied earlier rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria, regarding her wedding dress choice, explaining Victoria's atelier could not create the gown.
