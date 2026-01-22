Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola switch off Instagram comments as fallout continues
- Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have turned off the comments on their Instagram accounts following the 26-year-old’s lengthy statement.
- Users are no longer able to post comments on their pictures, with only their friends and people they follow now able to leave a reply.
- Brooklyn publicly addressed the feud with his family for the first time via a series of Instagram posts on Monday, claiming they control media narratives about their family and value public promotion above all else.
- Brooklyn claimed Victoria had subjected him to one of the most “humiliating” experiences of his life after she allegedly “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and “inappropriately danced on me” at the pair’s wedding.
- Victoria Beckham has not publicly responded to her son’s claims while David previously commented on children making mistakes with social media at the World Economic Forum in Davos.