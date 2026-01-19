Brooklyn Beckham hits out at family in explosive Instagram post as feud continues
- Brooklyn Beckham has lashed out at his parents, David and Victoria, in a six-page statement posted on Instagram.
- The eldest son of the famous couple, he accused them of controlling media narratives about their family and valuing public promotion above all else.
- Beckham stated he has no intention of reconciling with his family and is 'standing up' for himself for the first time.
- He claimed his parents have spread 'countless lies,' writing, “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”
- The lengthy statement comes after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, snubbed family celebrations in recent months, including his father David's 50th birthday.