Explosive details about Beckham fallout to emerge in new documentary
- Channel 4 is set to air a new documentary, Beckham: Family At War – Untold, which will delve into the public fallout between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.
- The documentary follows Brooklyn's recent Instagram story where he accused his parents of prioritising 'Brand Beckham' and trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
- Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria Beckham 'hijacked' his first dance at his wedding, causing Nicola to leave crying, a claim corroborated by DJ Fat Tony.
- Sir David Beckham appeared to respond to the claims, stating that parents must allow their children to “make mistakes” on social media.
- Beckham: Family At War – Untold will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday, 28 January.