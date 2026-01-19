Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Springsteen condemns ICE ‘Gestapo tactics’ after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Bruce Springsteen rails against ‘corrupt, incompetent and treasonous’ Trump administration
  • Bruce Springsteen criticised President Donald Trump's administration and ICE during a surprise appearance at the Light of Day Winterfest benefit concert in New Jersey.
  • He dedicated his song 'The Promised Land' to Renee Good, an American citizen fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on 7 January.
  • Springsteen condemned the use of 'Gestapo tactics' by heavily-armed federal troops and asserted that no one should be murdered for exercising their right to protest.
  • He echoed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's demand for ICE to 'get the f*** out' of the city, following the shooting and ongoing immigration enforcement operations.
  • Other celebrities, including actor Mark Ruffalo, have also protested the administration, with many wearing 'BE GOOD' and 'ICE OUT' buttons at events like the Golden Globe Awards.
