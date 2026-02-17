Bruce Springsteen announces ‘defense of America’ tour, kicking off in Minnesota
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced a 20-date arena tour across North America, commencing on March 31 in Minneapolis and concluding on May 27 in Washington, D.C.
- “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming!” Springsteen said in a statement. “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”
- He invited everyone to join the “United Free Republic of E Street Nation” for an “American spring of Rock n’ Rebellion,” regardless of their political stance.
- The tour follows Springsteen's previous criticisms of Trump and ICE, including the release of the anti-ICE song Streets of Minneapolis, which topped Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.
- This tour will be the band's first North American performances since 2024, following a successful European leg of The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.
