Former Today show host Bryant Gumbel hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’
- Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel, 77, was reportedly rushed to a New York City hospital on Monday night following a “medical emergency”.
- He was transported from his Manhattan apartment around 9 p.m. and was still receiving treatment on Tuesday.
- The specific cause of the medical emergency has not been disclosed.
- A family member confirmed that Gumbel was “okay” but offered no further details on his condition.
- Gumbel is a four-time Emmy winner, known for hosting the Today show and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, which concluded its 29-season run in December 2023.