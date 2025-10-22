Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Today show host Bryant Gumbel hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’

It was not immediately clear what caused the medical emergency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the medical emergency. (Getty Images)
  • Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel, 77, was reportedly rushed to a New York City hospital on Monday night following a “medical emergency”.
  • He was transported from his Manhattan apartment around 9 p.m. and was still receiving treatment on Tuesday.
  • The specific cause of the medical emergency has not been disclosed.
  • A family member confirmed that Gumbel was “okay” but offered no further details on his condition.
  • Gumbel is a four-time Emmy winner, known for hosting the Today show and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, which concluded its 29-season run in December 2023.
