BTS world tour expected to generate $1bn in revenue
- K-pop sensation BTS is set to return to global touring in 2026 after a hiatus for mandatory military service, with their comeback expected to generate over $1bn in revenue.
- The group will release a new album in spring 2026, followed by an extensive 79-show world tour spanning 34 cities across 23 countries from April 2026 to March 2027.
- This marks BTS's first full-scale tour since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of their planned 'Map of the Soul' world tour.
- Industry analysts project the substantial revenue from ticket sales, merchandise, album purchases, licensing, and streaming, with an estimated 4.7 million attendees across the tour.
- The comeback is anticipated to significantly boost HYBE's revenue, following the group's coordinated enlistments and continued fan engagement through solo releases.