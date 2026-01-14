Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a group of Buddhist monks are walking across America

  • A procession of 18 Buddhist monks, accompanied by their rescue dog Aloka, is undertaking a meditative peace walk across the southern United States, aiming to reach Washington, D.C. by mid-February.
  • The spiritual trek, which began in Texas on Oct. 26, 2025, seeks to foster peace, mindfulness, and healing among communities, transcending political divisions.
  • Led by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the monks are drawing significant attention and large crowds in various states, despite one monk losing a leg in an accident during the journey.
  • Their primary goal is to connect with people and promote inner peace, though they also intend to petition Congress for the recognition of Buddha’s day of birth and enlightenment (Vesak) as a federal holiday.
  • The monks, who often walk barefoot and sleep in tents, have been met with widespread hospitality and have inspired many individuals seeking solace and a sense of community.
