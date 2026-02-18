Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Judge says Buffalo Wild Wings lawsuit has ‘no meat on its bones’

After viral Molineux moment, Wolfie and Young Wolves surprise young supporter with fresh chicken nuggets
  • A lawsuit filed against Buffalo Wild Wings concerning its “boneless wings” has been dismissed by a judge.
  • Customer Aimen Halim brought the proposed class action, claiming the restaurant deceived consumers by selling “boneless wings” that were actually chicken breast, akin to nuggets, rather than de-boned chicken wings.
  • Chicago Judge John Tharp Jr. ruled that Halim's complaint had “no meat on its bones,” stating that words can have multiple meanings and a reasonable consumer would not be misled.
  • The judge noted that 'buffalo wing' refers to the type of sauce, not necessarily the bone structure, and used 'cauliflower wings' as an example of consumer understanding.
  • Despite the dismissal, Halim has been granted until March 20 to amend his lawsuit with any additional facts that could allow the case to proceed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in