Tributes paid to creator of beloved game show following death at age 91
- Andrew Wood, the co-creator of the iconic British game show Bullseye, has died at the age of 91.
- He developed the format for the popular programme in 1980, which initially ran for 15 years and was hosted by Jim Bowen.
- His daughter, Laura, announced his passing on LinkedIn, writing: “I’m struggling to find the words to fully describe this immense loss, but I was so incredibly proud to be his daughter.”
- She highlighted that her father was “driven, passionate and relentless in his vision” and knew that he had a hit on his hands with Bullseye.
- “He leaves behind the most wonderful legacy with Bullseye, and I can only hope I can continue to make him proud by carrying his creation forward,” Laura concluded.