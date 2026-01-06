Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Restaurant loved by Broadway stars closes its doors after 50 years

Cafe Un Deux Trois in Manhattan, New York City
Cafe Un Deux Trois in Manhattan, New York City (Isabel Keane, The Independent)
  • Iconic Manhattan restaurant Café Un Deux Trois, a staple of the Broadway community, closed its doors on Sunday evening after 48 years of service.
  • Located in the heart of the theatre district near Times Square, the establishment had been serving celebrities and the New York theatre community since 1977.
  • The restaurant announced its closure on Facebook, marking the end of 'an era defined by extraordinary leadership'.
  • One of the partners, Georges Guenancia, stated that changes in the business since the pandemic contributed to their decision to close.
  • Loyal customers and celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson, frequented the beloved spot, with many returning for a final meal and expressing sadness over its closure.
