Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

James Bond favourite Callum Turner addresses casting rumours

  • Callum Turner, a favourite to play the new James Bond, was questioned about the role at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.
  • During a press conference for his upcoming film Rosebush Pruning, a journalist asked Turner about the Bond speculation.
  • Turner refused to comment on the rumours, stating that it was “very early for that question.”
  • His Rosebush Pruning co-star, Tracy Letts, jokingly interjected that he was the one playing the iconic British spy.
  • Letts's humorous remark was met with cheers and applause from the audience.
