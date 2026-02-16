James Bond favourite Callum Turner addresses casting rumours
- Callum Turner, a favourite to play the new James Bond, was questioned about the role at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.
- During a press conference for his upcoming film Rosebush Pruning, a journalist asked Turner about the Bond speculation.
- Turner refused to comment on the rumours, stating that it was “very early for that question.”
- His Rosebush Pruning co-star, Tracy Letts, jokingly interjected that he was the one playing the iconic British spy.
- Letts's humorous remark was met with cheers and applause from the audience.
