Singer who toured with One Direction killed in accident
- Singer Camryn Magness, known for opening sold-out arenas for acts such as One Direction, Cody Simpson, and Fifth Harmony, has died at the age of 26.
- Magness died on December 5 following an electric scooter accident in Florida.
- Her death was announced on Wednesday via a tribute posted on her social media accounts, which included a video of her scuba diving.
- Magness rose to fame as a child star, releasing her debut single 'Wait and See' in 2010 and later achieving a US Top 40 hit with 'Set the Night on Fire'.
- Her last album, 'Love Maps', was released in 2021, and she is survived by her fiancé, Christian Name, and their dogs.