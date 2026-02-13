Cardi B brings up Epstein files during online fight with White House
- Rapper Cardi B is engaged in an online dispute with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after she stated she and her fans would confront Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at her concert.
- During a recent performance, Cardi B told her audience she would use “bear mace” if ICE agents attempted to detain her fans, a clip of which went viral on X.
- DHS responded on X, referencing Cardi B's past admission of drugging and robbing men, stating they would consider it an improvement if she didn't “drug and rob our agents.”
- Cardi B retaliated by invoking the DHS's own scandals, asking why they wouldn't discuss the recently released Epstein files concerning the drugging and rape of underage girls.
- The article also highlights a broader trend of celebrity political engagement, contrasting Cardi B's stance with Nicki Minaj's public support for Donald Trump.
