Cardi B tells fans to ‘calm down’ about relationship with NFL star

Cardi B addresses wiping Instagram posts of Stefon Diggs
  • Cardi B publicly urged her fans to "calm down" on social media following intense speculation about her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
  • The speculation arose after fans noticed Diggs' absence from her Christmas Instagram posts and reports that the couple spent the holiday separately.
  • The hip-hop artist challenged her audience, saying, "You want me to put my baby back? What do you want me to do, you want me to leave my man?"
  • Cardi B welcomed her first child with Diggs in November.
  • The couple went public with their relationship in May, but sparked breakup rumours in July when the singer archived posts featuring Diggs.
