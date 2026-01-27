Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC Breakfast star signs off after more than 25 years: ‘It feels like the right moment’

Carol Kirkwood signs off from the BBC after presenting the weather for more than 25 years
  • Carol Kirkwood, known for presenting BBC Breakfast's weather coverage, is leaving the BBC after more than 25 years.
  • The 63-year-old presenter stated she "loved every minute" of her time with the corporation.
  • Kirkwood described her decision to depart as not an "easy" one to make.
  • She added: “It feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”
  • Her final day with the BBC is scheduled for April.
