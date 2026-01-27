Carol Kirkwood says her husband is the reason behind BBC exit
- BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood is leaving the broadcaster after more than 25 years, with her husband at the centre of her departure.
- “I love my job, I’ve loved working at the BBC – but I love my husband more than my job,” she told co-hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay. “We only got married a couple of years ago and we’re ships that pass in the night, so I’m so looking forward to doing that. We want to travel as well. So I’m going to be leaving. It’s really hard to say this, because I love my job.”
- Kirkwood officially married her partner, Steve Randall, a police officer, in December 2023.
- At the time, she described the ceremony as a "perfect and romantic and intimate wedding," emphasising it was private rather than secret.
- This is Kirkwood's second marriage, having previously divorced cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood in 2008 after 18 years.