Mother of late Caroline Flack reveals purpose of new documentary
- Caroline Flack's mother, Christine, is featuring in a new documentary to "set the record straight" about the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death.
- Caroline Flack died by suicide in February 2020, having been arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, two months prior.
- Christine recounted the distressing moment she arrived to find police at the scene of her daughter's death, stating she was not allowed to touch her.
- Caroline had admitted to police that she "whacked" Burton after discovering text messages on his phone that allegedly indicated he was cheating.
- Despite an initial Crown Prosecution Service decision against prosecution, Flack was charged, leading to her stepping down from Love Island and facing significant public scrutiny before her death.