Caroline Flack documentary shows star speaking about losing job and public abuse days after arrest

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth official trailer
  • A new documentary, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, explores the circumstances surrounding the TV presenter's death in February 2020.
  • Unearthed video footage, recorded days before her death, reveals Flack's profound distress over losing her job and enduring public abuse following her arrest.
  • The documentary features Flack's mother, Christine, examining her daughter's phone material, including voice notes and texts that show her escalating anxiety and inner turmoil.
  • A coroner ruled Flack took her own life after learning prosecutors would proceed with an assault charge, which stemmed from an incident involving her boyfriend.
  • The Metropolitan Police apologised for not recording the rationale behind charging Flack, while the Crown Prosecution Service maintains its decisions were made correctly based on available medical opinion.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
