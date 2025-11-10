Caroline Flack documentary shows star speaking about losing job and public abuse days after arrest
- A new documentary, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, explores the circumstances surrounding the TV presenter's death in February 2020.
- Unearthed video footage, recorded days before her death, reveals Flack's profound distress over losing her job and enduring public abuse following her arrest.
- The documentary features Flack's mother, Christine, examining her daughter's phone material, including voice notes and texts that show her escalating anxiety and inner turmoil.
- A coroner ruled Flack took her own life after learning prosecutors would proceed with an assault charge, which stemmed from an incident involving her boyfriend.
- The Metropolitan Police apologised for not recording the rationale behind charging Flack, while the Crown Prosecution Service maintains its decisions were made correctly based on available medical opinion.
