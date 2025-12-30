‘Devastated’ Princess Bride star mourns Rob Reiner after shocking death
- Actor Cary Elwes, star of The Princess Bride, has paid an emotional tribute to director Rob Reiner and his wife, film producer Michele Singer, following their deaths earlier this month.
- Elwes shared his profound grief and admiration for Reiner on Instagram, recalling his kindness, passion for filmmaking, and the joyful experience of working together.
- He also praised Singer as a "gifted photographer" and an "incredibly loving, intelligent person" deeply devoted to her family.
- Reiner and Singer were discovered dead in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on 14 December, with their cause of death identified as "multiple sharp force injuries".
- Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with his parents' deaths.