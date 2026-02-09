Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death released by medical examiner
- Beloved actress Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed after she died at age 71.
- The medical examiner attributed O’Hara’s death to a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot in the lungs, with rectal cancer named as an underlying cause, according to TMZ.
- The actress, celebrated for her roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek, died on January 30. Her manager said at the time that she’d suffered a brief illness.
- Tributes poured in for O’Hara, including from Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in the Home Alone movies. “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more,” Culkin wrote.
- Shortly before her death, O’Hara had earned Emmy nominations for her work on The Last of Us and The Studio — the ninth and tenth of her career.
