Watch Catherine O’Hara’s best Schitt’s Creek moments as tributes pour in
- Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy Award-winning Canadian actor, has died at the age of 71.
- She passed away on Friday, 30 January, in Los Angeles following a brief illness.
- A cause of death for the beloved actor has not been reported.
- O'Hara's iconic moments as Moira Rose in the series Schitt's Creek are being celebrated.
- Her comedic genius was behind memorable scenes, including “fold the cheese” and her costume at David's wedding.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks